EXCITEMENT is building in Callington as the town prepares to mark St Piran’s Day with a rousing celebration of Cornish culture, music and community spirit.
After last year’s sold-out, standing-room-only success, organisers are promising an even bigger and bolder evening on Thursday, March 5 at St Mary’s Church. The historic church will once again ring with the sounds of folk and maritime music – all in aid of vital local causes.
Headlining the night is shanty band Wasson, bringing their stirring sea songs and foot-stomping harmonies to the stage. They’ll be joined by Callington’s own Kelliwik Golowi Band, ensuring the evening has a distinctly local heartbeat.
The celebration will build to the much-anticipated 9pm Trelawny Shout, as voices unite in a powerful, county-wide rendition of Cornwall’s iconic anthem. From village halls to pubs and town squares, communities across the duchy will be singing in unison – and Callington intends to make itself heard.
More than just a concert, the event is a major joint fundraiser for the Callington Youth Project Group (CYPG) and St Mary’s Church, supporting the ongoing work of the Callington FUN Project. The initiative provides essential activities, engagement and support for residents of all ages, strengthening the fabric of the town.
Local councillors and representatives from community organisations, including the Lions Club and the Royal British Legion, are expected to attend in a strong show of solidarity.
Rebecca Giles, one of the organisers, said: “Last year the atmosphere was electric, it was standing room only and the sense of community pride was palpable. This year, with so many local groups and residents coming together, we’re aiming even higher. It’s about more than just a song; it’s about supporting the future of our youth and the heartbeat of our town.”
Doors open at 7pm. Entry is a suggested £5 donation on the door.
