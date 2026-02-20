CREATIVE minds are being called upon to help transform part of Callington town centre as the local town council launches its latest public art competition.
The council has confirmed it is once again inviting both professional and amateur artists to design a new mural that will be installed on the wall above Paperphils on New Road, directly opposite Bradleys Estate Agents. The finished piece will become a prominent feature in the town, visible to residents, shoppers and visitors passing through the busy route.
In an exciting twist, there is no set theme for this year’s competition. Instead, organisers are encouraging entrants to “let your imagination run free” and submit a design that reflects their creativity and vision. Whether bold and contemporary, colourful and abstract, or inspired by local life, artists are free to interpret the brief in their own unique way.
The closing date for entries is February 28, giving artists a limited window to prepare their submissions.
Designs must be created on an A4 sheet of paper, with the artist’s name and contact details clearly written on the back. Entries can be submitted by post or by hand to Callington Town Council, Town Hall, New Road, Callington, PL17 7BE, marked for the attention of the Town Clerk. Alternatively, digital submissions can be emailed to [email protected].
All entries will be reviewed by a judging panel chaired by the town’s mayor and portreeve. The winning artist will receive funding to cover the cost of paints and boards required to bring their mural to life on the wall.
Town councillors say the initiative is designed to do more than simply add colour to the town centre. They hope by removing any set theme and placing creativity front and centre, the competition provides artists with a rare chance to shape a prominent public space and create something that will become a lasting feature of the town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.