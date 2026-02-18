THE bells are ringing once more at St Sampson's Church – and for many in the quiet Cornish parish, it’s a sound they feared might never return.
For the first time in more than 50 years, the medieval church’s bells are chiming across the fields and lanes of South Hill, near Callington. But this time, they are ringing in a very different way.
The five historic bells were removed in November 2023 from the tower over safety concerns, their centuries-old metal deemed too thin and delicate for traditional full-circle ringing. Restoring them in the conventional way would have cost close to £200,000 – a figure churchwardens simply could not justify while urgent roof repairs were also needed.
Instead, after four years of determined fundraising, the parish raised over £30,000 to bring the bells back in a new form.
Each bell, four of which date back to 1698 and a tenor cast in 1831, has been fitted with an internal electromagnetic hammer. Locked in a stationary position, they now chime electronically at the push of a button via a wall-mounted touchscreen.
The result is a gentle but joyful return of a sound that once defined village life.
Churchwarden Judith Ayres said the new system means the bells can ring automatically on Sunday mornings and be programmed for weddings, funerals or special occasions.
“We can play them all with our one finger,” she said.
The restoration work was carried out by Taylors Bellfoundry, with the bells kept safely in Loughborough until funds were secured.
For congregation member and unofficial church historian Miranda Lawrance-Owen, hearing them again was an emotional moment.
“It was so exciting. It was wonderful and made me want to cry,” she said.
The tone may not be flawless – centuries-old bells rarely are – but to those who live beneath their tower, the sound is perfect.
After five decades of silence, South Hill has its voice back.
