A teenager has personally presented a man who helped to save his life with a Royal Humane Society Award.
The presentation took place at an event held at Cornwall Air Ambulance’s base near Newquay when South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) volunteers from across Cornwall were celebrated.
Fourteen-year-old Oscar, the guest of honour at the event, presented Mike Trebilcock with the award.
Oscar had been out riding his bicycle at Minions on Bodmin Moor last November when he collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest.
Mike, who happened to be closeby, called 999 straightaway, started CPR on Oscar and sent someone to collect a community access defibrillator.
A local community first responder arrived at the scene shortly after the 999 call was made and helped to care for Oscar, who had been fit and healthy up until the incident.
Those aiding Oscar, who lives in Bodmin, were soon joined by an ambulance and a critical care team.
Oscar’s heart was restarted and, after spending time in hospital, he made a full recovery.
Oscar’s parents Emmie and Adam said; “Without Mike’s knowledge of first aid and the community first responder being so close, Oscar would not be here today.
“We urge as many people as possible to learn CPR, as Oscar is living proof that lives can be saved.”
SWASFT Cornwall community responder officer Charlotte Hicks said: “The event at Cornwall Air Ambulance was an opportunity for us to thank our dedicated volunteers for all the support they offer to their local communities.
“It was also an opportunity for us to congratulate Mike for helping to save Oscar’s life. I would encourage anyone to learn CPR, so they too can help somebody in a medical emergency.”