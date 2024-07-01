A large and appreciative audience attended the second of the Summer Lunchtime Recitals at St Ia’s Parish Church, St Ives, and was treated to a highly original and imaginative programme of works for organ and soprano voice.
Jerry Mead, the out-going Organ Scholar at Truro Cathedral, was joined for the recital by Louisa Torrres, a Colombian soprano, who was making her debut UK performance in Cornwall.
The St Ia 1907 Hele Organ was put through its paces by Jerry in solo works by Simon Preston, Jeanne Demessieux and Louis Vierne, and then further demonstrated its versatility as the accompaniment for Louisa in favourite soprano arias by Mozart, Mascagni and Faure.
A highlight of the recital was a performance for narrator and organ of The Visions of the Holy Spirit by young American composer Daniel Fiscarri, a work that held the audience spell-bound with its though provoking verses and haunting music.
A retiring collection raised over £170 in donations to the St Ia Organ Fund that seeks to raise the money to undertake an overdue scheme of essential repairs and cleaning on the organ.
The church already has over half of the sum required and hope to raise a further £15,000 to £20,000 in order to be able to complete the project in time for the 120th anniversary of the organ in 2027 and to keep this fine organ playing for future generations to enjoy.
The next recital will be on July 10 at 1.15pm, and will be given by Gabrielle Lewis, organist of Gunnislake Parish Church.