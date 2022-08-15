“Really excited to be back” - Holsworthy show returns
We are really excited to be back after two years without a Holsworthy and Stratton Show due to COVID.
There are plenty of entries of cattle, sheep, goats and horses so have a good look around the animals and see the best the area has to offer. Why not spend a while enjoying the very varied talents and skills of the exhibitors in the Food and Craft tent which is full again this year.
We, the committee, would like to thank all the trade stands for helping us keep the show going. A big thank you also goes to our very generous sponsors. We wouldn’t have a show at all without their continued support.
I would also like to thank Rosie, our past secretary, for all her hard work over the past few years. Rosie has moved on to pastures new and we wish her all the best for the future. Her replacement is Ruth whose family have been connected with the show for many years. Her grandfather was President for the 1982 Show. Ruth is full of enthusiasm and has come along with lots of new ideas.
Looking forward to seeing you all on August 25 at the Showground. Have a great day!
Martyn Mill, show ground director
