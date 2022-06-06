Read obligation in Cornish at the Liskeard Mayor making

Mayor of Liskeard Cllr Simon Cassidy and Deputy Mayor Cllr Christina Whitty will continue in their roles this year ( Cornish Times )

IT was a historic event when the Mayor of Liskeard read his obligation in Cornish after being asked to stand for a second year.

Councillor Simon Cassidy was made Mayor of Liskeard for the second year, with Sarah Haley becoming his Mayoress for the year. Councillor Christina Whitty was also elected Deputy Mayor once more. Both made speeches thanking everyone for their support and look forward to working with the town’s groups and organisations again.

Councillor Cassidy said: “It was a great honour to be “made” Mayor of Liskeard in the historic ceremony of Mayor Making.

“Huge thanks to everyone who made it such a special evening and it was really great to see representatives from the amazing organisations and businesses in town as well as visiting Mayors from across Cornwall.”

During the evening the Mayor presented Martin Symonds, President of Liskeard Lions, with a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ for their 50 years of service to the community and the George Vaughan Ellis Trophy to Jackie Jenkins, recorder for the Liskeard Old Cornwall Society.

The George Vaughan Ellis Memorial Trophy is awarded to an individual who has greatly contributed to preserving the heritage of Liskeard.

The first recipient in 2017 was Liskeard OCS member Eileen Crouch. Next came Liskeard OCS President Brian Oldham in 2019.

Among the guests presented by the Town Crier, Chris Smirthwaite, at the evening was Mayor and Mayoress of Launceston, Councillor Leighton Penhale and Mrs Gillian Penhale; Deputy Mayor of Lostwithiel, Councillor Karin Henderson and consort Councillor John Henderson; Mayor of Bodmin, Councillor Phil Cooper and Mayoress Carolyn Cooper; Mayor of Saltash, Councillor Richard Bickford and Councillor Sarah Bickford; and Mayor of Wadebridge, Councillor Amanda Pennington. Honoured Burgesses Owen and Jean Hoskin were also presented.

The Mayor invited everyone present to the Jubilee Civic Service which is being held at the Methodist Church on Thursday, June 2, at 7.30pm before inviting guests to partake of refreshments provided by Café Fleur from Liskeard.

The Foodbank will be the Mayor’s charity and the funds raised from the raffle on the evening will be forwarded to them in due course.