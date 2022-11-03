RBL staging variety of events in Saltash for Remembrance day
THE Saltash branch of the Royal British Legion are holding a variety of events this year for The Poppy Appeal.
On Friday, November 11, the RBL branch will be holding the traditional two-minute silence and salute outside the Brunel Inn on Fore Street Saltash at 11am.
Muster is at 10.45am.
On Sunday, November 13, Saltash’s Remembrance Day Service, hosted by Saltash Town Council, is taking place at 2pm at The Wesley Church, Saltash. Followed by a parade to the war memorial outside St Nicholas and St Faith Church, the parade is expected to leave the Wesley at approximately 3pm. Wreaths will be laid at the war memorial.
Paper poppies are now available throughout Saltash and there is a selection of other Poppy Appeal merchandise available from the
Community Hub shop CEPL12 in Fore Street.
Saltash RBL are also present this week in Waitrose.
The chairman of the Saltash Branch, Mr David Newman said: “Saltash took pride in caring for its Serving and Veteran Armed
Forces Communities, and the local branch is always there for help, support and advice.”
For more information contact The Poppy Appeal organiser for the branch, Andy Jones, on 07933 579549 for wreaths etc.
