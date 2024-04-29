A PREVIOUSLY unknown and extraordinary manuscript detailing the history of Polperro has been handed over to representatives from a smuggling and fishing museum.
The manuscript was written by Polperro resident, surgeon and naturalist Jonathan Couch in 1867 – it is a large bound volume of nearly 34,000 words.
The manuscript in the museum ( )
It was acquired 150 years after it was written at the sale of a private library of Cornish books last year and had belonged to Mevagissey born Frank Brewer.
Mike Blackmore and Jeremy Johns taking a look at the book ( )
The manuscript was presented to Mike Blackmore of the Polperro Heritage Museum of Smuggling and Fishing on April 21 by Jeremy Johns from Polperro Heritage Press.