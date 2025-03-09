It's clear that the conflict is not going to end any time soon and I am committed to continuing to do all I can to support those who I believe are fighting not just for their own freedom but for the very values which make us human and for the lifestyles we all take for granted today. I've met many of the extraordinary people who have come together to defend their families and nation - they are shop workers, teachers, students, IT professionals, health workers - they are like all of us - ordinary people trying to do their best to repel the Russian forces. Many are being brutalised, raped, tortured, and paying with their lives.