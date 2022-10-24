Raising money for local charities

Friday 28th October 2022 4:00 pm
Share
Looe valley singers performing at Cotehele house ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A local choir is back on track raising money for local charities.

The ladies of the Looe Valley Singers (LVS) have resumed their practises and already sung at a number of concerts this year raising over £350 for the RNLI and helped to raise nearly £600 singing with the Pelynt Male Voice Choir for St Petrocs, a charity working to end homelessness in Cornwall.

Welcoming four new members post Covid, the choir is going from strength to strength with several concerts at Polperro Chapel, Mount Edgcumbe Christmas Fayre and Kilminorth Cottages already booked in up until Christmas, not forgetting their traditional Christmas carolling at Cotehele House.

The singers also have plans in the pipelines to attend workshops in the New Year and a visit to the Royal Albert Hall in London, along with several social events.

A non-auditioning choir, the LVS always welcomes new singers to join them in singing a wide range of songs.

Contact 01503 272550, [email protected] or the Looe Valley Singers facebook page.

More About:

CornwallcovidRNLI
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0