Raising money for local charities
Friday 28th October 2022 4:00 pm
Share
Looe valley singers performing at Cotehele house ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A local choir is back on track raising money for local charities.
Welcoming four new members post Covid, the choir is going from strength to strength with several concerts at Polperro Chapel, Mount Edgcumbe Christmas Fayre and Kilminorth Cottages already booked in up until Christmas, not forgetting their traditional Christmas carolling at Cotehele House.
The singers also have plans in the pipelines to attend workshops in the New Year and a visit to the Royal Albert Hall in London, along with several social events.
A non-auditioning choir, the LVS always welcomes new singers to join them in singing a wide range of songs.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |