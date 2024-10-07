RAIN did not stop play at Looe Bowling Green on Wednesday, August 28, when Trefoil Guild members convened for their annual event.
Teams of Guild members from Looe, Liskeard, Torpoint and Saltash joined together for a friendly match between two mixed team.
Unlike last year when they match had to be cancelled, the rain cleared to allow the match to continue in sunshine.
At half time, members enjoyed tea and cakes in the pavilion provided by Liskeard Guild, who organised the event.
A team led by Saltash treasurer Sue Potter were overall winners on the day.
The Guilds were originally formed in 1935 for women who had been in the Girl Guide Movement world wide, and were renamed Trefoil Guilds in 1943.
The Saltash branch has been in existence for over 40 years and meets the first Tuesday of each month at Saltash Girl Guide headquarters at Warfelton, at 1.30pm.
The group holds monthly meetings and is involved helping out at Rainbows, Brownies and Girl Guide events, taking part in country-wide occasions and holidays including projects and challenges.
Membership is no longer limited to Girl Guide movement members with everyone welcome including male members since 1984.