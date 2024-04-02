This particular derailment, blamed on both a track defect and ‘tyre defect’ on the train, was criticised by Col Yolland, who added in his report: “A very different termination to this accident would probably have ensued, if the rails had been laid on transverse sleepers, instead of on longitudinal timbers; and I should therefore hope that on such a line as the Cornwall Railway, with its large number of high viaducts, steep inclines, and S curves, motives of economy as regards the maintenance of the permanent way may not hereafter cause the transverse sleeper road to be substituted for the longitudinal timber road.”