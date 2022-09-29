Rail strikes limit October services
Wednesday 5th October 2022 10:00 am
Due to another round of upcoming rail strikes, there will be a number of limited services as we enter the beginning of October.
Members of unions, RMT, Aslef and TSSA will walk out on October, 1, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Due to this, there will limited services on a number of local lines.
Advice from Network Rail ahead of the strikes suggests that on strike days, an extremely limited service will operate between 7.30am and 8.30pm. Due to coordinated strike action by all three trade unions only around 11% of services will operate on Saturday, October 1.
Users of the service over these days should be aware that there may be a disruption to their travel and travel should be planned and services checked in advance.
