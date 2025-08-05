RAF air cadets from across the region took part in an action-packed summer camp at RAF St Mawgan.
Sixty cadets participated in a week-long programme designed to inspire, challenge and develop future leaders.
The camp, which combined adventure with education, offered cadets a broad spectrum of activities to build leadership, teamwork, personal fitness and a deeper understanding of life in the RAF.
Highlights included a spirited drill competition, a presentation from the RAF recruitment team and hands-on visits to the regiment flight, survival equipment section and armoury.
Cadets also embraced the station’s top-tier gym facilities including the exhilarating climbing wall and tested their resilience with survival training exercises.
They also enjoyed trips to the Cornwall War Museum, water activities at Newquay Activity Centre and an inspiring visit to the Cornwall Air Ambulance. The week culminated in a cinema night at RAF St Mawgan featuring the Fantastic Four, bringing cadets together for some well-earned entertainment.
Chief technician Darren Budziszewsk, who organised the summer camp at RAF St Mawgan, said: “The week has been an amazing opportunity for the RAF Cadets to all meet up and experience a fun-filled week of activities in Cornwall.
“Hopefully they have gone away feeling inspired and re-energised. I hope they consider a career with us in the future.”
