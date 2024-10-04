AN exhibition of quilts and other textiles will be staged in Tywardreath on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19.
Strand Quilters and Crafters are holding the exhibition at Tywardreath Methodist Church in Well Street.
A spokesperson said: “We have 17 members but were many more before covid, and it has taken us until now to start to build up our numbers. The club was formed 30 years ago and we still have some founder members.”
The group is also presenting a cheque for more than £500 to Parkinson’s UK. The money has been raised by selling items made by the group, raffle tickets and surplus fabric.