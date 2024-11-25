PUPILS at Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy in Saltash took a colourful step forward as they raised awareness in Road Safety Week.
Embracing the “Be Bright, Be Seen” initiative, children walked to school wearing high-visibility clothing, neon accessories, and reflective gear to highlight the importance of staying visible to motorists during darker autumn and winter months.
Ashlea Dodsworth from South East Cornwall Active Travel launched the campaign with an engaging assembly.
“Ashlea’s visit brought energy and expertise to the event, inspiring pupils to think critically about their safety on the roads,” said headteacher Darren Woolner. “The assembly featured demonstrations, group activities, and practical advice on how to make walking and cycling to school both fun and safe.”
He added: “We’re thrilled to see our children so enthusiastic about Road Safety Week. Staying visible and being safe is a message that will benefit them now and in the future.”
Parents, staff, and members of the local community also showed their support by joining the brightly dressed procession to school.
The campaign is part of the academy’s broader commitment to promoting active travel, healthy lifestyles, and community engagement.
Road Safety Week, coordinated annually by road safety charity Brake, encourages schools, organisations, and individuals to take action to improve safety and prevent accidents.