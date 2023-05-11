Liskeard Town Council has purchased special badges which have been distributed to children who attend local schools to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III.
The badges, embossed with the official cypher and crown, have been made by Michael’s Civic Robes who recently produced the town’s new honoured burgess medals.
Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy and Councillor Nick Craker, the chair of the communications and engagement committee, presented the badges, or vouchers to be redeemed, to an assembly at Hillfort Primary School, to Jessica and Dexter who are head girl and boy at St Martin’s Primary School, to Liskeard School headteacher Dan Wendon and to Haydn Pearse of Caradon AP Academy.
Any home-schooled children from the town can also claim a badge by emailing their name and address to [email protected]