Together with staff, pupils visited King Arthur’s Great Halls which is the only intact building in the world which is dedicated to the Arthurian legend, and is visited by followers from all over the world.
The group then walked across Tintagel Bridge, which connects the mainland to the headland, recreating the historic crossing used by Tintagel’s residents in the middle ages. Here, they were able to discover Tintagel Castle, which is built half on the mainland and half on a jagged headland projecting out into the Cornish sea.
Teacher, Kate Buck, said: “The views were incredible and the weather was beautiful! The pupils had a great day consolidating their learning from the classroom, and were great role models for the school. They demonstrated exemplary behaviour plus great perseverance when overcoming their fears whilst navigating the bridge which is 180 feet above sea level”.
Headteacher, Thereza de Lucca, added: “This trip has definitely lit a spark of imagination for our pupils, and we hope that it will inspire them to keep discovering the myths, legends and history that can be found across our region”.
For more information about Fountain Head House School, visit www.fhhschool.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01752 853891.