Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy in Saltash have been exploring the universe with a Space Dome Spectacular.
A visit from Space Odyssey and their inflatable Space Dome saw students venturing off this planet and into the cosmos.
Suzanne Cooper, headteacher said: “The host, Simon Ould, wowed us with his 3D immersive presentation and video clips, as well as his in-depth knowledge.
“Responses from the children were unanimous in that it was such an awe-inspiring experience and included quotes such as the following: ‘It was really interesting, the presenter was super-knowledgable and I’ve learned loads of new things that I didn’t know before!
“The children, who were enamoured by the spectacle asked some superb questions and wowed Simon with the extensive knowledge that they have learned throughout their space topic. Furthermore, he complimented the school on the children’s excellent manners and wonderful behaviour. We look forward to, hopefully, hosting him once again in the future.”