OVER 200 pubs across Devon and Cornwall will this month offer a free soft drink to designated drivers.
The ‘Lift Legend Scheme’ outlined by Vision Zero South West is aimed at preventing drink-driving incidents during the festive period.
Drink and drug driving is one of the ‘fatal five’ causes of serious injuries and deaths on roads in the region – and last winter, Devon & Cornwall Police arrested 952 people who were caught driving under the influence.
This year, the road safety partnership are working with pubs and clubs to reduce drink and drug driving. Participating venues will be offering free drinks to designated drivers who are doing their bit to make sure their friends, colleagues and family members get home safely.
Those who want to take part in the scheme, simply need to let the bartender know that they are the designated driver when purchase their first soft drink. The bar tender will give them a voucher for a free soft drink.
Adrian Leisk, head of road safety at Devon and Cornwall Police, said alcohol affects everyone differently.
“The only way you can be absolutely sure that you are safe to drive is by not drinking at all beforehand," he said. “Have 'none for the road' and make the most of the free drinks being offered by our fantastic Lift Legend venues.”
Andrew Turner, chief operating officer at St Austell Brewery, said the company welcomed thousands of guests through its 45 pubs across the region and was “delighted” to be supporting the scheme.
“As well as offering free soft drinks to designated drivers, our staff are also happy to call guests a taxi or advise on local bus and train times wherever possible,” said Mr Turner. “Here’s to a happy and safe Christmas.”