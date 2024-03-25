Voters have to put a cross - X - in the “yes” or “no” box on the ballot paper. It is said that if more people vote ‘yes’ than ‘no’ then Cornwall Council will adopt the Neighbourhood Development Plan, it will become part of Cornwall’s Development Plan and the council will use it to help decide planning applications in Dobwalls and Trewidland. If more people vote ‘no’ than ‘yes’ then planning applications will be decided without referring to the Neighbourhood Development Plan as part of Cornwall’s Development Plan for the local area.