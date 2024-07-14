A public inquiry has been called to review the proposed increase to tolls on the Tamar Crossings.
The announcement came a week after the general election, with responses via email to all those who had lodged an objection to the proposed increases with the former Secretary of State Mark Harper.
It stated a public inquiry would be held later in the year, by an independent inspector, who would examine the objections reporting back to the newly appointed Secretary of State, MP Louise Haigh, with a recommendation. It continued that the date and time of the meeting would be advised. There is a requirement to hold a public inquiry if all objections are not withdrawn.
According to statistics provided by the Tamar Crossings Joint Committee who applied to the Department of Transport to increase the tolls, 404 objections were raised and copied to the authority; numbers are not currently available from the Department of Transport.
The number of objections is nearly four times higher than two previous public inquiries in 2010 with 108 objections, and 147 in 2019. According to the joint committee, the objections received were mostly from members of the general public reliant on the crossings. Both previous public inquiries have permitted the toll increase to go ahead.
The timing of an inquiry later in the autumn means that any recommendation for an increase would now be after the planned November 1 implementation date which, according to the joint authority in the papers for their next meeting on July 19 in Plymouth, ‘places additional pressure on finances and increases the financial risk for the parent authorities’.
In a first letter to the Secretary of State for Transport, newly elected MP for South East Cornwall, Anna Gelderd, says it is important the voice of local people is heard.
She writes: “The recent proposed 15 per cent increase amounts to a 100 per cent rise over the last four years, affecting every journey from my constituency into the city of Plymouth…
“I am aware that you will shortly receive a submission requesting approval for the recent toll increases proposed for the crossings. Given local objections, a public inquiry will inevitably follow.
“This process is both costly and time-consuming, and in need of modernisation. I would be grateful to discuss how the voices of local people can be heard within a more responsive and efficient system.”
She also confirms her support for cheaper tolls for local people, adding: “It is my clear aim that we introduce cheaper tolls for local people in the short term and look to remove tolls for local people over the long term.
“Given the limited funds available to abolish tolls, I would like to explore with your department how amending the Tamar Bridge Act could grant greater powers to the governing body to deliver lower tolls for local people.”
Colin Martin, leader of the Liberal Democrats and Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel, said: “The Liberal Democrats unanimously oppose the proposed toll increase. The financial position of the crossings has improved slightly since this process began, so the reserves will not run out in the current financial year as originally predicted.
“This gives us one year to persuade the new government that they should fund the crossings.
“The Liberal Democrats believe that by working together across party lines, all the MPs in Cornwall and Devon could persuade the government to find the 0.001 per cent extra share of national expenditure necessary to cover the full cost of both crossings, allowing the tolls to be abolished altogether.”
Scott Slavin, vice chair of the Tamar Toll Action Group, said: “Having reviewed the 2019 inquiry, it was focused almost exclusively on the financial need of the crossings with no mention or study of the financial impact on the people and economies reliant on the crossings to go about their daily lives.
“We would like to see this aspect focused on more intently during the forthcoming 2024 inquiry.
“Our new Labour government, and its local MPs were elected based on a promise of change. Toll abolition is a change that would be most welcome here, and we look to all our local MP's to work together and take the lead with action on this.
“We will look to be present and speak at the public inquiry and encourage members of the public and businesses to also attend and do likewise.”
According to the TTAG vice chair, the previous Conservative MP for South East Cornwall, Sheryll Murray, has communicated she is intending to speak at the inquiry despite missing out on re-election on July 4.
If the recommendation from the public inquiry is to approve there will be an increase of 15.4 per cent to cash tolls with the TamarTag discount remaining at 50 per cent. Motorcycle toll charges at Torpoint Ferry will rise from 50p to £1.