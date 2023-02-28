The Motor Neurone Disease Association held a very successful event in Liskeard’s Public Hall last Saturday, March 4.
Organised by Natalie Bloom the event raised £1,386.
Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls Jane Pascoe said: “It was an honour and a privilege to be invited by Natalie Bloom, whose dearest Mother was diagnosed two years previously, to open the Motor Neurone Disease Association Craft Fair last Saturday. It was gratifying to see the Public Hall absolutely jam packed full. People shopping at the most colourful stalls selling exquisite crafts, gifts and goodies, and enjoying delicious homemade refreshments, the atmosphere and community spirit was electric .”
She added: “Motor Neurone Disease is very cruel and indiscriminate and funds are raised for Research and treatment and also for making symptoms easier for the person living with the decease and importantly for their family who care for them”
Natalie added: “Thank you to the team of helpers, the stall holders and especially the tremendous support from our amazing community who turned out in force and so generously contributed to the fund, particularly in these difficult times.”