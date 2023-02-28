Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls Jane Pascoe said: “It was an honour and a privilege to be invited by Natalie Bloom, whose dearest Mother was diagnosed two years previously, to open the Motor Neurone Disease Association Craft Fair last Saturday. It was gratifying to see the Public Hall absolutely jam packed full. People shopping at the most colourful stalls selling exquisite crafts, gifts and goodies, and enjoying delicious homemade refreshments, the atmosphere and community spirit was electric .”