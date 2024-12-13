DARTS players stepped up to the oche in Liskeard to raise money and awareness for men’s health.
JJ’s Bar hosted the fundraiser on Sunday (December 15) for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Manager Paul Wright said: “We want men to talk about their health issues – we have all been affected by cancer in some way.
“We have a big following for the darts here and we also have our own team in the Liskeard league.”
He continued: “Macmillan do fantastic work and we want to show them our support. People can either donate online using the QR code on our Facebook page.”