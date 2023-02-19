AT a private ceremony at Windsor Castle, former CEO of Theatre Royal Plymouth, Adrian Vinken, was presented with his CBE for services to theatre by HRH King Charles.
Mr Vinken was the CEO of Theatre Royal Plymouth for 31 years, stepping down in January 2022, shortly after being awarded his CBE in the New Year’s Honours List.
Mr Vinken was awarded an OBE in 2006 for his leadership of the cultural and creative sector in the South West, and in 2018 he was appointed a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the County of Devon.
Of his investiture Adrian said: “It’s embarrassing to receive such a prestigious award simply for having the good fortune to enjoy a long-rewarding career in a vibrant city like Plymouth. At the heart of this award is really a recognition of the many great achievements of the Theatre Royal and Plymouth’s rich cultural scene over the past couple of decades.
“Our family had a wonderful and surprisingly intimate day at Windsor. It felt particularly fitting for the King to make the presentation given I was also lucky enough to receive my OBE personally from the late Queen Elizabeth in 2006.”
James Mackenzie-Blackman, chief executive and executive director of Theatre Royal Plymouth, said: “Adrian’s contribution to TRP’s success is without question and it’s a great honour to honour his legacy by following in his footsteps.
“During Adrian’s leadership of TRP he demonstrated the vital role culture can play in the life of thriving communities and a thriving city like Plymouth.”