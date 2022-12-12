An environmental charity is helping to restore the ancient woodland of High Wood back to a temperate rainforest.
The team from Protect Earth have been working with local volunteers to complete a regenerative thinning process called ‘continuous cover forestry’ of the trees used for timber production, to make way for native trees such as Oak and Silver Birch.
By switching to more sustainable forestry methods, the natural regeneration of the area will begin to thrive. Protect Earth has planted over 38,580 trees and restored 48 acres all over the UK, their aim is: “We aim to plant, and help people plant, as many trees as possible in the UK to help mitigate the climate crisis.”
This process at High Wood is one part of a much larger project that Protect Earth is completing. They hope to expand internationally, helping to preserve the environment all over the world to ensure a healthier future for the planet.