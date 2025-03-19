ANYONE interested in standing as a candidate for Liskeard Town Council at the elections on May 1, can find out more about what the role entails at an upcoming session for potential candidates on Tuesday, March 25 at 6.30pm at the Public Hall.
Head along for an informal chat and find out about the Town Council and ask current councillors questions about their experiences as a town councillor.
A limited number of nomination packs will also be available on the evening. Completed nominations need to be submitted by March 31 at Luxstowe House or April 1 at County Hall in Truro.
To find out more information, head to the Liskeard Town Council website.