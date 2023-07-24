In response to GWR’s proposals MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray said: “I am greatly concerned about these proposals. I have used these stations myself on many occasions and have seen how busy the ticket offices are. I am also concerned because it is often those who are more vulnerable, who do not have the ability to do this online, who use this service. South East Cornwall has more older residents than average and can see patchier internet access than many other areas. We also rely on tourists who do have more questions about the tickets they are buying who are so important to our economy. It is important that everyone can still use our railways.