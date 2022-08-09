Wake up to the waves with these incredible sea-view holiday homes
Subscribe newsletter
Cornwall is well known for its long history, beautiful countryside, and above all, its stunning coastal views.
If you’re looking to book yourself a staycation, why not treat yourself to a holiday rental where you can fully appreciate the amazing panoramas that the area has to offer?
We’ve rounded up a selection of holiday lets that have unrivalled views of the Cornish coast.
Haven View Chalet, Crackington Haven
This wood-built cabin is located on the side of the Haven View valley and provides views of the cliffs and beach. The chalet can host two people in one bedroom and features a veranda so that guests can sit and fully enjoy the view.
The Lookout, Boscastle
Recently renovated, this barn conversion sits above the village of Boscastle with views out to sea visible from the patio, lounge, bedroom or hot tub. The property can house four people across two bedrooms.
Coastal Cabin, Bude
This bespoke wooden cabin near Bude’s cliffs has panoramic views over the North Cornish coast. Made for two guests, the property has one bedroom and wraparound decking.
The Loft, Tintagel
The Loft overlooks Castle Island as well as the ocean, and is close to the centre of Tintagel. The property has one bedroom and can host two guests.
Raddons Cottage, St Gennys
Raddons Cottage is set in a secluded spot away from main roads but is close to the area’s beaches and rockpools, and has far-reaching views over the coast. The cottage has three bedrooms and can host six guests.
The Laos Hut, Tregardock
This traditionally-built shepherd’s hut in a private field is set on stilts, giving it the ultimate vantage point to watch the sea. The hut has one bedroom and can host two guests.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |