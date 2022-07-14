Seven Cornish homes that offer stunning sea views for less than £1m

The Cornish coast offers some of the best views in the country. ( Parkes & Pearn Property Consultants )

Waking up to an ocean view is, for many of us, the dream - but it can feel impossible to find that perfect beachside property.

These gorgeous Cornwall homes all overlook the coast and cost less than £750,000, ranging from quaint fisherman’s cottages to sleek apartments neighbouring the beach.

The Warren, Looe - £375,000

The fisherman’s cottage dates back to the 1700s. ( Bradleys Estate Agents )

This fisherman’s cottage dates back to around the late 1700s, and offers uninterrupted views of the harbour, village and out to sea. Inside there is a living room, kitchen/dining room, and one bedroom, plus a bathroom and a WC, spread over three floors.

Salty Sea Dog, Trebarwith Strand - £450,000

This ground floor apartment has a patio looking down the road to the nearby sea. ( Jackie Stanley Estate Agents )

Salty Sea Dog is a ground floor apartment in an 1800s building that was once used as refreshment rooms, designed and converted in 2018 by the present owners. It contains two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen/dining room and a shower room.

Jamaica, Freathy - £500,000

This house is literally a stone’s throw from the beach. ( Chartsedge )

This beach house is set on the former site of a World War One Observation Post and is set on a rocky promontory overlooking the sea. Inside, it offers an open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge, as well as two bedrooms.

Sealight, Whitsand Bay - £500,000

Sealight’s deck features a hot tub looking out to the sea. ( Scott Parry Associates )

Only 150 yards from the beach, this detached seaside chalet has decking overlooking the beach, with its own hot tub. The bungalow offers an open plan sitting room and kitchen, one bedroom and a shower room.

Burns View, Crafthole - £625,000

The property looks out over a golf course to the sea. ( Ideal Homes, Torpoint )

Burns View is next door to a golf course as well as the sea, so you can choose golf or swimming for your daily activity. With three bedrooms, the detached house offers a lounge, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, a bathroom and a shower room.

The Captain’s House, Downderry - £700,000

The terrace at The Captain’s House offers sweeping views over the beach. ( Miller Countrywide )

Apart from being able to refer to yourself the Captain, the perks of this house include a sea view terrace, four bedrooms, a lounge and a snug, as well as a kitchen, a dining room, a utility room, a bathroom and one en-suite.

Ocean View, Crooklets - £720,000

Directly overlooking the beach, this property has doors leading directly out onto this terrace. ( Colwills Bude )