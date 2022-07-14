Seven Cornish homes that offer stunning sea views for less than £1m
These seaside gems are dotted around the Cornish coastline.
Waking up to an ocean view is, for many of us, the dream - but it can feel impossible to find that perfect beachside property.
These gorgeous Cornwall homes all overlook the coast and cost less than £750,000, ranging from quaint fisherman’s cottages to sleek apartments neighbouring the beach.
The Warren, Looe - £375,000
This fisherman’s cottage dates back to around the late 1700s, and offers uninterrupted views of the harbour, village and out to sea. Inside there is a living room, kitchen/dining room, and one bedroom, plus a bathroom and a WC, spread over three floors.
Salty Sea Dog, Trebarwith Strand - £450,000
Salty Sea Dog is a ground floor apartment in an 1800s building that was once used as refreshment rooms, designed and converted in 2018 by the present owners. It contains two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen/dining room and a shower room.
Jamaica, Freathy - £500,000
This beach house is set on the former site of a World War One Observation Post and is set on a rocky promontory overlooking the sea. Inside, it offers an open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge, as well as two bedrooms.
Sealight, Whitsand Bay - £500,000
Only 150 yards from the beach, this detached seaside chalet has decking overlooking the beach, with its own hot tub. The bungalow offers an open plan sitting room and kitchen, one bedroom and a shower room.
Burns View, Crafthole - £625,000
Burns View is next door to a golf course as well as the sea, so you can choose golf or swimming for your daily activity. With three bedrooms, the detached house offers a lounge, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, a bathroom and a shower room.
The Captain’s House, Downderry - £700,000
Apart from being able to refer to yourself the Captain, the perks of this house include a sea view terrace, four bedrooms, a lounge and a snug, as well as a kitchen, a dining room, a utility room, a bathroom and one en-suite.
Ocean View, Crooklets - £720,000
Aptly named, Flat 1 Ocean View is practically on Crooklets Beach, and offers a hot tub overlooking the sea. Inside, there is a dining room/family room, a living room, three bedrooms, a kitchen, a shower room and an en-suite bathroom.
