Live your ‘Good Life’ in this riverside home with incredible garden and 17th-century roots
This house dates back to the 17th century and has a unique period appearance - with a thatched roof and a rustic garden.
Alder Park, in New Mill, Launceston, has plenty of character, with a straw thatch roof, open fireplaces, corrugated iron cladding and vaulted ceilings.
One of the main features of the property is the garden, with fruit trees, a pond, and two greenhouses, as well as an arched wooden seating arbour.
In the house, the lounge has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, with a clome oven lit recess, and there are exposed beams throughout the room and into the dining room.
Elsewhere on the ground floor is a kitchen and a utility room, as well as an entrance porch.
Upstairs, the master suite has a range of built-in furniture such as wardrobes and bedside units, plus French doors leading out to the rear gardens, and the other two bedrooms boast period A-frame ceilings.
There is also a bathroom with a corner bath and several storage cupboards throughout the property.
The grounds span more than an acre, and border the River Kensey, meaning that there are peaceful views of the water from the garden.
The house is being marketed by Webbers Property Services, and is listed for a price of £575,000.
Hilary of Webbers commented: “[This is] a beautiful detached Grade II character property with vaulted ceilings, window seats, exposed beams and stonework complete with extensive grounds, gardens, outside workshop and storage facilities in a picturesque riverside setting.”
