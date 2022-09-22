Live your ‘Good Life’ in this riverside home with incredible garden and 17th-century roots

By Chloe Shakesby   |   Property writer   |
Thursday 22nd September 2022 12:00 pm
@chloeshakesby
[email protected]
Share
alder park
Alder Park dates back to the 17th century. (Webbers Property Services )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

This house dates back to the 17th century and has a unique period appearance - with a thatched roof and a rustic garden.

Alder Park, in New Mill, Launceston, has plenty of character, with a straw thatch roof, open fireplaces, corrugated iron cladding and vaulted ceilings.

alder park
The garden borders the River Kensey, a tributary of the Tamar. (Webbers Property Services )

One of the main features of the property is the garden, with fruit trees, a pond, and two greenhouses, as well as an arched wooden seating arbour.

In the house, the lounge has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, with a clome oven lit recess, and there are exposed beams throughout the room and into the dining room.

alder park
The lounge features an impressive stone fireplace and exposed wooden ceiling beams. (Webbers Property Services )

Elsewhere on the ground floor is a kitchen and a utility room, as well as an entrance porch.

Upstairs, the master suite has a range of built-in furniture such as wardrobes and bedside units, plus French doors leading out to the rear gardens, and the other two bedrooms boast period A-frame ceilings.

alder park
The dining room captures the same rustic feel as the lounge. (Webbers Property Services )

There is also a bathroom with a corner bath and several storage cupboards throughout the property.

The grounds span more than an acre, and border the River Kensey, meaning that there are peaceful views of the water from the garden.

alder park
The grounds of the property span more than an acre. (Webbers Property Services )

The house is being marketed by Webbers Property Services, and is listed for a price of £575,000.

Hilary of Webbers commented: “[This is] a beautiful detached Grade II character property with vaulted ceilings, window seats, exposed beams and stonework complete with extensive grounds, gardens, outside workshop and storage facilities in a picturesque riverside setting.”

More About:

Launceston
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0