DAVID COLLINS, 77, of Goonwartha Road, West Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, in January 2023, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl aged under 16 by asking her to watch him masturbate, asking her about sexual experience and about oral sex; for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification he attempted to cause a child aged 13 to watch him engaging in a sexual activity and possessing indecent photographs of children. His case is listed for 9 May.