ASSAULT
PAUL PEARSON, 52, of Cherry Tree Mews, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at St Austell on 24 August. He was made subject to a community order and must do 120 hours unpaid work and have mental health treatment. He has to pay his victim £150 compensation and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact her until April 2027.
DAVID REYNOLDS, 24, of Landreath Place, St Blazey has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm in St Austell on New Year’s Day 2023. He will be sentenced on 9 May.
DONALD BENNEY, 48, of Pool Street, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with at Pool Street on 4 April he caused grievous bodily harm to a woman with intent, assaulting the woman occasioning her actual bodily harm on 2 April and assaulting her on 9 February. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 6 May.
NATHAN CARBY, 27, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court after he pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at Royffe Way, Bodmin on 5 April. He is also charged with sexually assaulting her. His case is listed for 29 April.
OLIVER JONAS, 19, of Lower Glen Park, Pensilva pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker on the A38 at Liskeard and damaging an ambulance on 17 October. He will be sentenced on 29 May.
TRAVIS BUTTON, 25, of Carlton Way, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to entering two properties in Liskeard with intent to steal, to stealing and damaging a car and assaulting a police officer at Liskeard on 3 April last year and to entering the doctors’ corridor of Oaktree Surgery on 17 March with intent to steal. He will be sentenced on 23 May.
LIAM JEWITT, 27, of Beatrice Avenue, Saltash has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to face charges of assault and possessing an offensive weapon – a hammer- at St Cleer on 5 March.
MICHAEL BAGLEY, 45, of Treleven Road, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man at Bude last August occasioning him actual bodily harm and possessing a knife on Treleven Road. He pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The case was adjourned to 2 May for a pre-sentence report.
MAX THEIS, 32, of St Ann’s Chapel has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a police officer at The Heartlands, Pool on 14 January and damaging the front door of a property. His case will be heard on 9 May.
SEX OFFENCES
STEPHEN HADLEY, 50, of Par Farm, Par has been sent to Truro Crown Court to be sentenced for making over 34,500 indecent photographs of children including the most serious category A. He will be sentenced on 8 May.
CHRIS YOUNG, 43, of Poole Street, Bodmin had a warrant for his arrest issued after he failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to answer rape and sexual assault charges against a child.
DAVID COLLINS, 77, of Goonwartha Road, West Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, in January 2023, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl aged under 16 by asking her to watch him masturbate, asking her about sexual experience and about oral sex; for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification he attempted to cause a child aged 13 to watch him engaging in a sexual activity and possessing indecent photographs of children. His case is listed for 9 May.
SIMON KNIGHT, 52, of Fore Street, Port Issac has been made subject to a two-year sexual risk order. It restricts his use of devices capable of accessing the internet and disposing of any device he has used.
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THOMAS CARY, 37, of Angove Villas, St Dennis was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of falsely imprisoning and assaulting a woman at Falmouth between 30 December and 2 January 2023.
STALKING
THOMAS MOORE, 38, of Lanchard Green, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman between 3 and 30 October last year. He was given a community order and must do 150 hours unpaid work and have treatment for his alcohol use.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
GRZEGORZ GODZINA, 33, of The Warehouse, Castle Dyke, Launceston pleaded guilty to possessing a knife with a 11cm blade and a second knife with a 12.5cm blade on Castle Dyke on 11 January. He will be sentenced on 30 May.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
KEVIN LOWN, 50, of NFA, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to using threatening behaviour towards a PCSO at Camborne on 11 February. He was remanded in custody until 17 April.
DRUG POSSESSION
KIMBERLY BECKETT, 42, of Tremaddan Terrace, Liskeard pleaded guilty to, at Little Meadow, Bodmin on 8 August, possessing 0.23g of cocaine, at Hillside Park, Bodmin on 28 July possessing 0.1g of cocaine and 0.3g of diamorphine and, on 18 August, at Wallace Road, Bodmin, 0.08g of cocaine. She was given a community order and ordered to pay £85 costs.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
LOUISE GILBURT, 29, of Respryn Road, Trebyan pleaded not guilty to damaging a BMW at Kingsley Village on 7 September. Her case was adjourned until 5 June.
CRAIG VARLEY, 39, of Lanchard Green, Liskeard had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of damaging a window at Llawnroc Ventures in August 2023.
CLOSURE ORDER
8 St Dominics Close, Bodmin has had the closure order extended for a further three months under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
FRANCOIS GARBADE, 48, of Hendra Garth, Tresmeer pleaded to driving in Coads Green in July with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and 335 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £90 and ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
FAILED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
GARRY ELLIS, 41, of Pengelly, Delabole has had a warrant for his arrest issued after he failed to turn up to court to be sentenced for failing to tell police who was driving a Fiat who was alleged to have committed an offence.
SPEEDING
SAMANTHA MASON, 34, of Rowan Lane, Liskeard has been banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to speeding in Plymouth in September 2023, through St Ann’s Chapel twice on 12 October 2023 and in Plymouth on 13 January 2024. She was fined £240 and ordered to pay a £96 victim surcharge and £90 costs.