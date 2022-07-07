1800s cottage beats national average house price despite being Grade II listed

The cottage is Grade II listed and sits next door to the church. ( Webbers )

This picturesque Stratton cottage dates back to the 1800s and is on the market for just £265k - less than Britain’s average house price of £294k.

Comfrey Cottage is just seconds away from St Andrew’s Church, which was created in the 12th century and used to house a jail, with a door studded with the word ‘clink’ still visible today.

At the end of its row of cottages, Comfrey is the closest to the church and is near to the village green, and has been Grade II listed for its notable historical features.

The living room features a stone inglenook fireplace. ( Webbers )

The cottage retains 19th century window casements, a corrugated asbestos roof gabled at the ends, and a rendered chimney at the right gable end.

Inside, the house features an inglenook stone fireplace with a slate hearth, a clome oven recess and a wood mantel, as well as wood doors and exposed beams.

The kitchen/dining room looks out over the patio to the village. ( Webbers )

The cottage is made up of a living room, two bedrooms and bathrooms, and a kitchen/dining room with views over the patio and towards the village.

The property is being marketed by estate agents Webbers, who have listed it at a price of £265k.