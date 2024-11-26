A high yielding, mixed-use property in Liskeard town centre which is fully let at £24,480 per annum is set to attract interest from investors at auction.
The property in Market Street — which comprises a ground floor commercial unit with three self-contained flats above — has a freehold guide price of £190,000 plus. It is among the 147 lots listed in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “This mixed-use property comes to auction fully let with a high yield.
“It offers the opportunity for a successful bidder to make an immediate return on their investment.”
In Dobwalls, near Liskeard, a freehold parcel of land has a guide of £25,000 plus.
Measuring 0.07 hectares (0.18 acres), it is located west of Rowe Court. Pre-application advice has been provided by Cornwall Council for the site for two houses each with four bedrooms and parking provision.
Cornwall Council has instructed the sale of the land.
Bidding for the current auction, the eighth and final of the year, goes live on Monday, December 9, and ends on Wednesday, December 11.
For more details, visit: www.cliveemson.co.uk