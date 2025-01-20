A HOUSE in an enviable waterfront position in a Cornish town is up for auction.
The property in Fowey’s Station Road, which has its own mooring for a dinghy of up to four metres, has a guide price of £425,000-plus.
James Lofthouse, an auction appraiser with Clive Emson Auctioneers, said: “This is a substantial four-storey house situated within the highly desirable harbourside town of Fowey and located within an area of outstanding natural beauty.
“It is located close to the town centre with its range of amenities and has views of the River Fowey. The majority of the rooms benefit from water views, whilst outside there is a terrace with direct access to the water.”
The auction concludes on February 6, with bidding live from February 4.