“It wouldn’t have been possible without the help of The Media Workshop for the creation and projection of the stunning Liskeard past, present and future film. Technical support from JHAV. Brian Oldham for his wealth of knowledge on local history. Our superb voice actors Steve Carroll and Bec Applebee. Nick Hart, Dave Hotchkiss and Martin Eddy from the Letters From Australia project. Story Republic for their spellbinding story telling. Go Cornwall Bus who generously granted us access to their first-floor office to project from. And of course the Liskeard Town Council, Lights Up Planning Committee, Liskerrett and the wider community.”