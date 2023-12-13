Real Ideas says ‘thank you’ to all those who supported the ‘Lights Up Liskeard’ projection event during the Christmas lights switch on.
At the beginning of December when local residents and visitors were gearing up for the spectacular ‘Lights Up Liskeard’ event, many gathered at the front of the library to enjoy a special presentation which was projected onto the front of the building showing a unique display of the town’s past, present and future.
The projection took visitors on a journey as voice actors, Steve Carroll and Bec Applebee, took a look at the town’s history dating from as early as the year 1010 before looking ahead to 2060.
The presentation began as the building was lit up and the voice-overs called out all the names of the town including; Liskerry and Liskerett.
The projection went on to show the history of Liskeard including the beginning of the town’s establishment with the fresh water well also know as Pipe Well.
Following this, the voice-overs discussed the famous monthly livestock markets, the involvement of John Passmore Edwards, Liskeardians who had lost their lives during World War I and the celebrations held during the millennium year.
The projection event was organised by Real Ideas who took over the library building following renovations earlier this year.
Kate Reed, chief operating officer of Real Ideas, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to all of you who joined us on the evening and to those who supported the event and the activities and digital projection of Liskeard’s past, present and future that covered the façade of the library.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without the help of The Media Workshop for the creation and projection of the stunning Liskeard past, present and future film. Technical support from JHAV. Brian Oldham for his wealth of knowledge on local history. Our superb voice actors Steve Carroll and Bec Applebee. Nick Hart, Dave Hotchkiss and Martin Eddy from the Letters From Australia project. Story Republic for their spellbinding story telling. Go Cornwall Bus who generously granted us access to their first-floor office to project from. And of course the Liskeard Town Council, Lights Up Planning Committee, Liskerrett and the wider community.”
This project was supported by Cornwall Council, Shared Prosperity Fund, Arts Council England, Architectural Heritage Fund and the G7 Legacy Fund.
Liskeard Library is open Mondays to Saturdays with late opening on a Thursday.
There is always a range of activities and events as well as the ability to access the library service and pop in for a cosy tea, coffee, cake or light bite.