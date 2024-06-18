Music, yoga, dance, bellringing and quiet outdoor prayer will take place, as well as a host of different activities all aimed at encouraging people to discover the thriving space for nature that has been nurtured. Lost stories of those who are buried at St Andrews will be told in drama from Calstock Primary School children and walks around the gravestones. The focus of the day will be the community orchard, and the creation of a new labyrinth on an adjacent piece of land.