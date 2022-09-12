Project of the Year nomination for local support organisation
Liskeard based domestic abuse support organisation is in the running to be named the National Lottery’s “Project of the Year”.
Refuge4Pets helps support those who are leaving abusive relationships by finding safe foster homes for their pets. A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Leaving an abusive relationship is a difficult step to take and survivors face a number of hurdles to walking out. One of these can be a beloved pet and the fact that they cannot be taken into emergency accommodation, which can cause further distress to survivors and their children.”
The organisation now sits alongside 17 other finalists hoping to win “Project of the Year”. Having already beaten 1,300 entrants from across the country Refuge4Pets is now among those who could receive a £5,000 cash prize and an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy.
Dr Mary Wakeham, who has worked in the field of supporting children and adults who have experienced domestic abuse for 12 years, founded Refuge4Pets said: “We’re so pleased to have been shortlisted as a finalist for Project of the Year in the 2022 National Lottery Awards.
“Anyone who has a pet knows how important they can be to families and individuals. For those experiencing domestic abuse, pets may provide their only source of comfort, companionship and love.
“Most emergency housing and refuges do not accommodate animals, which makes the services provided by Refuge4Pets so important.
“If you are a survivor of domestic abuse, with no money, your children in tow and with animals, it is almost impossible to escape. Thanks to National Lottery players, Refuge4Pets can remove some of these barriers to help domestic abuse victims reach safety.
“We’d urge everyone to get voting to help Refuge4Pets become the National Lottery’s 2022 Project of the Year.”
