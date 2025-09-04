A SALTASH-raised academic, has been awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award in Political Economy for the Twenty-First Century by the World Association for Political Economy (WAPE) for his groundbreaking research on political risk in emerging markets.
Professor Vincent James Hooper, who attended St Stephens Primary and Junior Schools and Saltash Community School before completing his BA degrees and PhD at Plymouth University, received the honour for his influential paper, “The Explanatory Power of Political Risk in Emerging Markets.”
His research provides new insights into how political uncertainty shapes investment flows, financial stability, and economic development in rapidly transforming countries.
The award, one of the most prestigious accolades in the field, is presented annually to scholars whose research redefines political economy in the context of contemporary global challenges. Past recipients include leading economists, political theorists and policy innovators whose work has shaped government policy, multilateral institutions, and academic discourse.
A WAPE spokesperson said: “Professor Hooper’s research into political risk in emerging markets provides essential insights into one of the defining challenges of our era. His work helps policymakers, investors, and academics better understand the dynamics of instability and opportunity in a multipolar global economy.”
At the SP Jain School of Global Management, Vincent has long been at the forefront of research linking finance, governance and global political risk. His scholarship has influenced debates on fiscal policy, foreign investment, and institutional resilience across the global south.
“This award underscores the urgency of developing deeper frameworks to measure and respond to geopolitical risk,” said Vincent. “Emerging markets face unique vulnerabilities, but they also hold immense opportunities for innovation and growth if we understand the forces shaping their trajectories.”
Vincent’s future research will explore how artificial intelligence, climate change and shifting global alliances are transforming the study and management of political risk, offering practical tools for governments, international organisations and private sector leaders.
