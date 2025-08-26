A Cornish MP has told the chancellor of the exchequer that now is the time for South East Cornwall to get its fair share and set out her future vision for building a strong, year-round economy that works for local people.
During a visit from chancellor Rachel Reeves, Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, brought together business leaders, innovators and community voices to showcase the ambition of the area and push for the support needed to unlock South East Cornwall’s full potential.
Representatives from the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, Trewithen Dairy, Crowdfunder UK, Tamar Crossings, local start-ups and established Cornish businesses joined the conversation to ensure the chancellor heard directly from those driving jobs and growth.
The visit began at Liskeard Library, where Anna convened local stakeholders to set out the challenges and opportunities for the constituency, stressing that inadequate public transport is a major barrier to economic growth.
From there, the chancellor visited Cornish Orchards to discuss valuable local food and drink production and sustainable tourism alongside the obstacles to growth in these industries.
Anna laid out her determination to make South East Cornwall’s economy “as strong in January as it is in July” – with targeted investments, better transport connections, and regeneration that truly meet local needs.
They discussed tackling the Tamar tolls, which weigh heavily on local residents and businesses, and called for more support to revitalise high streets, expand skills and training, and give women fairer access to financial opportunities.
Anna also stressed to the chancellor that with billions of pounds of investment going into Devonport Dockyard, South East Cornwall cannot be left behind. Nearly a quarter of Dockyard workers already live in South East Cornwall, and Anna argued that the area must have the infrastructure to fully participate and benefit from this future growth.
She called for investment west of the Tamar to ensure local people benefit from the thousands of new jobs, and highlighted South East Cornwall’s role in supplying the skilled workforce, defence start-ups and wider economic ecosystem that underpin our national security. “Now is the time,” Anna said, “for serious ambition for South East Cornwall.”
Ms Gelderd said: “South East Cornwall has world-class potential – but we’ve been held back for too long. I’m fighting to make sure our special corner of Cornwall gets the fair share it deserves. That means investment in transport and infrastructure, regeneration that works for our towns and villages, and an economy built on skills, innovation and opportunities for everyone.
“I brought the Chancellor to hear directly from our brilliant businesses, from start-ups to household names like Trewithen Dairy, because I want South East Cornwall to be right at the heart of our national growth story. My vision is simple: a stronger economy that works year-round, for every community in our constituency and I’m determined to make it a reality.”
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “It was fantastic to see for myself the talent and ambition in South East Cornwall. Anna is a powerful champion for this brilliant community and the need for further investment needed to unlock jobs, skills and growth.
“The dynamism of the businesses and community leaders I met today shows exactly why places like South East Cornwall must be at the heart of Britain’s economic recovery and our Plan for Change to put more money in working people's pockets.”
