An update on the council’s Capital Programme and a number of procedural changes were among the items discussed when Cornwall Council met in County Hall in Truro today (September 19).
A motion calling for work to begin on improvements and safety work on the A38 between Saltash and Bodmin was sent directly to Cabinet for consideration rather than debated in the chamber.
Among the procedural changes discussed were the appointment of a new Harbours Board, a review of Cabinet procedure Rules, and a review of the requirement for criminal record checks for members.
Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, attended the meeting remotely after being diagnosed with COVID.
She said: “These meetings of the Full Council are always a valuable opportunity to meet with colleagues from across the chamber and to hear the issues which residents are raising.
“I am pleased we were able to discuss our Cabinet Procedure Rules, which set out clearly the legislation already in place to allow us to operate efficiently as an administration.
“I am determined that we are always open and transparent in the way we work, and I hope that having this discussion will clear up some of the misapprehensions some members may have had.”