PRINCE William is visiting Nansledan on Thursday to see the site where the Duchy of Cornwall’s first ever innovative housing project to help address homelessness will be built.
The Duke of Cornwall will meet representatives from the Duchy of Cornwall who are leading the development of the site and see where the new housing will be located for the first time.
The Duchy of Cornwall will be delivering the project alongside, St Petrocs, and will provide 24 homes with wrap around support for local people experiencing homelessness.
The Duke will meet the CEO of St Petrocs, Henry Meacock on the visit and a resident of St Petrocs Newquay who will talk to His Royal Highness about the transformative impact of receiving a home and the additional wrap around support.
Land for the homes will be provided by the Duchy of Cornwall which will also use its design and development management expertise to guide the delivery of the project as a whole.
Construction is set to begin in September 2024 and the first homes are due for completion in autumn 2025.
The first phase will focus on creating high quality temporary accommodation that feels like home with a clear pathway to a permanent home as accommodation becomes available.
St Petrocs will also be helping residents harness the benefits of an active and growing community in Nansledan where training and employment pathways exist, alongside more permanent housing solutions.
His Royal Highness will then travel to Fistral Beach where he will meet representatives from local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area, ahead of the forthcoming summer months.
The Duke will first spend time with Holywell Bay and Newquay Surf Life Saving Clubs which trains and supports volunteers to save lives and prevent drowning in open water.
He is due to watch demonstrations of training programmes take place on the beach.
His Royal Highness will then meet lifeguards and staff from the RNLI, who provide a seasonal service to Fistral Beach, to hear about the work they are doing to keep local people and tourists safe as they get set to enjoy the summer season.
This year, the RNLI is celebrating its 200th anniversary, having been formed in 1824.
The Duke will make his first official visit to the Isles of Scilly on Friday since becoming Duke of Cornwall in September 2022.
He will visit St Mary’s Harbour and meet representatives from local businesses operating in the area.
His Royal Highness will then travel to St Mary’s Community Hospital to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.