Forder and Burraton Combe are now rural oases but over a century ago were busy hives of industry. Martin Lister told of the history of the two tanneries in Burraton Combe, the building of one now being apartments. He told too of the many quarries which smothered the village in dust and of the tramway from Burraton Combe to Forder Creek and the barges that awaited the gravity driven trains (later locomotive hauled.) There were also busy concrete works, mills and lime kilns with even more down towards Antony Passage – though they were a tale for another day.