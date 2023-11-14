The second event of the primary school’s cross-country season is being held on land at the National Trust grounds of Lanhydrock House and Gardens PL30 5AD.
The race will take place on Friday, November 17.
Start times: Year 3/4 Girls - 3.30pm, Year 3/4 Boys - 3.40pm, Year 5/6 Girls – 3.50pm and Year 5/6 Boys - 4.05pm.
There are toilets and a cafe in the parking areas. National Trust parking charges do apply.
Registration from 2.45pm.
There will be bottled water, flavoured drinks and sport drinks available to purchase throughout the afternoon. It is encouraged to dispose of plastic bottles in recycling bags provided.