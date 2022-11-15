Primary schools cross-country league at Lanhydrock this Friday
The 2nd event of this Primary Schools cross-country season is being held at Lanhydrock House and Gardens this Friday on November 18.
Directions: Follow A38 through Glynn Valley and take left turn at roundabout opposite Bodmin Crematorium towards Lanhydrock NT House.Follow Brown signs and Arrows to parking which has changed in recent years to a ‘One Way’ system.There are toilets and a cafe in the parking areas. NATIONAL TRUST parking charges apply!!
Please car share as much as possible as parking spaces are not endless!
The Course START and FINISH area is across the road from the parking areas in parkland above the House. It is suitable for spiked shoes - although there are 3 small tarmac road crossings with matting
Run start times:
- Yr 3/4 Girls - 3.30pm
- Yr 3/4 Boys - 3.40pm
- Yr 5/6 Girls – 3.50pm
- Yr 5/6 Boys - 4.05pm
Each school can only enter a maximum of 7 children for each race with the first 4 children back to count for the team score.
Registration from 2.45pm. Please ensure children are supervised throughout the Event and the premises are left “litter free.” It is up to the person in charge of each school to ensure that their children are supervised throughout the afternoon.
Drinks - bottled water, flavoured drinks and sport drinks are available to purchase throughout the afternoon. Please dispose of plastic bottles in recycling bag provided.
Running across country can be hazardous! A thorough risk assessment of the course has been undertaken but all participants must be aware that they compete at their own risk and neither organisers nor landowners will accept any responsibility for loss, damage or injury howsoever caused.
Each child just be in good health and have done some suitable training.
If in the event of poor weather we will contact each school before 12.30pm.
For further enquiries, please contact Revis Crowle – 01503 240680 /07811 763607 or email [email protected]
