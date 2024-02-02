THE fourth event of the primary schools cross-country season has kicked off at Landrake today (February 2).
Students have laced up their shoes and taken to the course — Year 3 and 4 girls got the event underway, followed by Year 3 and 4 boys.
Year 5 and 6 girls are next, readying up to take on the course.
The course follows around the groups of a motor cross track and well-wishers line the route, cheering the runners on.
Youngsters are being provided with cold drinks throughout the event to ensure they stay hydrated.
Next in line, raring to take to the track are Year 5 and 6 boys, ready to show supporters what they're made of!
