THE latest round of the Primary Schools Cross-Country League, sponsored by The Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate Agents, will take place at Great Trethew on Friday, November 14.
Please note the earlier start times: Year 3/4 Girls (3.40pm), Year 3/4 Boys (3.50pm), Year 5/6 Girls (4pm) and Year 5/6 Boys (4.15pm).
Each school may enter up to seven runners per race, with the first four finishers counting toward team scores. Registration opens at 2.45pm.
Organisers are asking attendees to car share where possible to help ease parking and traffic congestion on the day.
