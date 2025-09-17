The centre, which is part of Tamar Crossings, has been granted a Sandford Award by the Heritage Education Trust. The award is widely regarded as the gold standard for heritage learning, recognising excellence in both formal and informal education at heritage sites across the British Isles.
Since its launch in 1978, more than 500 organisations – including museums, castles, historic houses, cathedrals, galleries, palaces, and even zoos – have received the accolade. Now the Bridging the Tamar Centre joins this distinguished list of winners.
This year marked the first time the centre had applied, making the success even more significant. Visitor experience manager Jane Cooper said the award was a welcome boost for the entire team.
“We are really proud of the educational experiences we provide at Bridging the Tamar and delighted that this award has recognised our high standards,” she said.
Opened in 2019, the centre tells the story of two of the region’s most iconic crossings: Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s 19th century Royal Albert Bridge and the 20th century Tamar Bridge. Alongside exhibitions and interactive displays, it houses a flexible learning space used by schools, families and adult groups.
The centre delivers a programme of National Curriculum-linked workshops, offering sessions for Early Years Foundation Stage, primary, and secondary school pupils. Many school visits include the chance to step onto the Tamar Bridge itself, taking in sweeping views of Brunel’s masterpiece across the River Tamar.
In May, an assessor from the Heritage Education Trust visited the site, observing staff and volunteers leading activities for a local primary school. The assessor described the day as “inspiring for the learners,” praising the engaging teaching and interactive environment.
Features highlighted in the report included hands-on bridge models, CCTV system simulations and family-friendly trails and quizzes.
“Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre is a space showcasing the heritage and engineering significance of two famous River Tamar crossings,” the assessor said. “When visitors stand on the Tamar Bridge and appreciate the scale of the structure, they cannot help but feel in awe of its towers and the vital role it plays in connecting communities. Learning is at the heart of the site, with themed interactive displays and activities inspiring the next generation of engineers.”
News of the award was welcomed by Cllr Anne Freeman of Plymouth City Council and Cllr Andrew Long of Cornwall Council, joint chairs of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry committee.
“We would like to congratulate the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre for being honoured with this award,” they said in a joint statement. “It is a testament to the dedication of staff and volunteers, and underlines the centre’s commitment to providing high-quality, engaging educational experiences that celebrate the history of these iconic structures.”
The Sandford Award will be formally presented at a special ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral later this year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.