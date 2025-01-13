BOSCASTLE’S annual pantomime takes place in the Boscastle Village Hall at the end of January.
Written locally and produced by the Boscastle Amateur Dramatic (BAD) Company, this annual event is set to be a show not to be missed.
This year's show is directed by Jo Kent and has been written by Robert Iles.
Baron Hardup's hotel is in trouble and the debt collector is sending round his men, Fumble and Snatch to try and get him to pay back his loan. While the Baron is away, Cinderella, the Baron's daughter, is looking after the hotel with her friend Buttons, his mother Bella the cook and her horse, Horace.
When the Baron returns from his trip he announces plans to marry a Widow in order to save the hotel but his intended bride brings her two daughters with her - the ugly sisters. Meanwhile, the King decides it is time that his stroppy son got married and announces a Grand Ball for all the eligible Princesses.
Needless to say, chaos ensues as the Widow's ugly daughters try to catch the Prince and the hapless Fumble and Snatch try to keep their jobs. Fortunately, Cinderella's fairy Godmother steps in to help out and bring everything to a proper Pantomime conclusion.
Performances are from Wednesday, January 22, to Saturday, January 25, at 7.30pm each day with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.
Tickets for most shows are available from the Nisa and Premier stores in Boscastle, but they're selling fast, oh yes they are!